A federal appeals court on Friday refused to end the CDC’s unconstitutional eviction moratorium.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid to block the eviction moratorium.

The case is likely headed to the Supreme Court.

The Associated Press reported:

A federal appeals court on Friday allowed the COVID-19-related pause on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remain in place, setting up a likely battle before the nation’s highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected a bid by Alabama and Georgia realtors to block the eviction moratorium reinstated earlier this month. The panel said the appeals court had rejected a similar bid and a lower court also declined to overturn the moratorium. “In view of that decision and on the record before us, we likewise deny the emergency motion directed to this court,” the judges said in the ruling.

Earlier this month the CDC announced a new 60-day moratorium on evictions.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acted independently and signed the order.

‘This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads,’ Walensky said. ‘Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse.’

“This order will expire on October 3, 2021 and applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2,” according to a statement, which adds that the moratorium “allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates.”

There are steep criminal penalties for landlords who break this order signed by Walensky.

– Potential $100,000 fine and 1 year in jail if eviction doesn’t result in death

– Up to $250,000 fine and 1 year in jail if evicted person dies

Joe Biden knowingly violated the Constitution and admitted he is banking on the case getting caught up in the courts to push through his agenda.

