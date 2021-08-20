https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/final-report-no-charges-for-ashli-babbitts-killer/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

SOURCE

Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt outside a door of the Capitol has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, according to a department memo obtained by NBC News.

Video of the shooting showed Babbitt in front of a crowd trying to get through a door leading to where members of Congress were being evacuated on the House side of the building.

The Justice Department announced in April that no charges were being brought against the officer.

The exoneration by the Capitol Police wraps up the last remaining investigation into the incident.

A memo from the commander of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility says “no further action will be taken in this matter” after the officer was exonerated for use of force.

The Capitol Police did not respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Babbitt’s family declined to comment.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was a decorated security forces controller who served multiple Middle East tours from 2004 to 2016, according to Air Force records.

In its statement in April, the Justice Department said that the investigation did not find evidence that the officer had violated any federal laws and that there was nothing to contradict that he believed it was necessary to shoot at Babbitt, 35, “in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.”

“Officials examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy,” and “based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the statement added.