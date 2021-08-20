https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-obama-wh-doctor-biden-no-longer-cognitively-prepared-to-be-our-president-needs-to-resign

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served in the role under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called on President Joe Biden to leave office during a Fox News interview on Friday morning amid the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan, saying that Biden is no longer “cognitively prepared” to be president of the United States.

“We’re looking horrible right now on the world stage, this is an absolute national embarrassment,” Jackson, who now represents Texas’s 13th Congressional District, said. “And instead of being out in front of this and talking about what’s going on, and what went wrong, and what the plan was, and what we’re gonna do next, Biden’s just been in hiding again, as he always has.”

“Biden, once again, has failed us. He’s embarrassed as internationally,” Jackson continued. “And you know, honestly, it is time for him to leave. I’ve been saying this for a long time. I’ve been saying that he’s not, he’s not cognitively prepared to be our president. And this is just another example of his failure. And I think a lot of this is relevant to his cognitive ability. But he’s, he’s created a national security disaster for this country right now. And it’s time for him to move on and somebody else needs to do this job. He is not fit to be our commander in chief. It’s time for him to resign.”

Jackson says that Biden has gotten away with a lot because “people have cut him slack because they know he’s got these cognitive issues, and he’s older.”

“I think that he’ll resign or how think his own party will remove through the 25th Amendment as the as the days in advance, because there’s just too much liability with this man,” he continued. “They can they can’t cover for him anymore.”

“So as we sit here today, you think the 25th Amendment will be invoked by the Democrats in congress against Joe Biden?” a Fox News host asked Jackson.

“I absolutely think that’s what’s gonna happen,” Jackson answered. “I’ve been talking about this for about a year and a half. I’ve been saying even when he was candidate Biden, that he wasn’t cognitively fit to be our president. I’m telling you, as the days go on, it won’t be Ronny Jackson talking about it, it’d be the Democrats talking about it, because he’s failing on all fronts. And when he gets up in front of the camera, he’s an absolute embarrassment. He is, he is so unprepared for what’s going on in this country. And every time we’re confronted with something like this, it just becomes more and more obvious that he cognitive (sic) and cannot do this job. And I think that at some point, they will have to address that. And they will have to take care of it.”

