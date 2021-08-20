https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/20/fox-news-natsec-reporter-jennifer-griffin-obliterates-bidens-alternate-reality-afghanistan-claims/

President Biden, flanked by VP Kamala Harris, SoS Tony Blinken and SecDef Lloyd Austin, delivered some remarks today about Afghanistan that should be torn apart by any honest fact-checker. One of them is Jennifer Griffin of Fox News, whose BS detector was going off through Biden’s entire address:

Jennifer Griffin’s face just now on FNC was PRICELESS. NO ONE can believe what we just witnessed. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 20, 2021

Jennifer Griffin of FOX News calling BS on many of Biden’s claims right now. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 20, 2021

Jennifer Griffin @FoxNews: “I’m having a hard time digesting what we just heard… there were so many misrepresentations of what is happening on the ground…” — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 20, 2021

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News Pentagon correspondent: “An alternate reality presented by the White House” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 20, 2021

Here’s some of what Griffin had to say after Biden’s gaslight-a-palooza this afternoon:

Fox News’ @JenGriffinFNC on President Biden’s speech: “I’m having a hard time digesting what we heard because I couldn’t fact-check it fast enough in real-time because there were so many misrepresentations of what is happening on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/hoj2TAoltT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2021

And that was really just the tip of the BS iceberg from Biden’s press conference where he took only a handful of questions from a few pre-selected reporters.

