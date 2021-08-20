https://politicrossing.com/freedom-a-few-well-chosen-words/

A few well-chosen words on a vital topic, especially with Joe Biden’s puppet masters controlling the White House:

Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty. ~John F. Kennedy

A society that puts equality before freedom will get neither. A society that puts freedom before equality will get a high degree of both. ~Milton Friedman

Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them. ~Frederick Douglass

A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom. ~Bob Dylan

No person is your friend (or kin) who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow. ~Alice Walker

You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make a good use of it. ~John Adams

However weak our country may be, I hope we shall never sacrifice our liberties. ~Alexander Hamilton

Liberty is slow fruit. It is never cheap; it is made difficult because freedom is the accomplishment and perfectness of man. ~Ralph Waldo Emerson

Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity. ~Herbert Hoover For everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labor in freedom. ~Albert Einstein

Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed; else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die. ~Dwight D. Eisenhower

That government is best which governs the least, because its people discipline themselves. ~Henry David Thoreau

If you’re not ready to die for it, put the word ‘freedom’ out of your vocabulary. ~Malcolm X

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same. ~Ronald Reagan

