There is a certain level of cluelessness we’ve grown accustomed to from Hollywood actors. They’re generally wrong about, well, everything, and their radical leftist views keep them sheltered from their own idiocy. But every now and then, a Hollywood star is able to transcend the normal boundaries of stupidity to reveal themselves as absolute morons.

Melissa Joan Hart is one of them.

The actress took to Instagram to blame the lack of mask mandates at her kids’ school for her family’s contraction of Covid-19. The Blaze reported:

“I got COVID. I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest, it’s hard to breathe, one of my kids has it so far, I’m praying that the other ones are OK,” she explained. “I’m mad. I’m really mad,” Hart said. “Because we tried, and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot,” she continued, “but we got lazy and I think as a country we got lazy. And I’m really mad that my kids didn’t wear masks at schools. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

Hart, who is the mother of three boys ages 8, 13, and15, went on to say that her youngest son bragged about wearing his mask every day when he got home from school. “Scared and sad and disappointed in myself, and some of our leaders, and a lot of people, including myself,” Hart continued. “I just wish I had done better, so I’m asking you guys, do better,” she concluded. “Protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet.”

So, let’s start with the statistically obvious as we unpack her unhinged rant. Schools are not likely places for people to contract Covid-19 and children are rarely the culprits. This is because the science, which people like Hart pretend to follow, makes it crystal clear children are by far the least susceptible to the disease. Second, face masks have been demonstrably ineffective in slowing the spread, particularly the Delta Variant. Third, the “vaccines” have offered little to no protection from Covid-19 infections and are at best decent at mitigating symptoms for those who get the disease.

Hart’s anti-science stance on face masks, mandates, vaccines, and Covid-19 in general would be laughable if it weren’t for the fact that she’s influencing a very large fan base on Instagram. Hopefully, some of them will follow the science instead of the Hollywood star.

