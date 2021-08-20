https://www.oann.com/german-civilian-wounded-by-gunshot-on-way-to-kabul-airport-berlin-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=german-civilian-wounded-by-gunshot-on-way-to-kabul-airport-berlin-says



FILE PHOTO: Cars and crowds are seen near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS.

August 20, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German civilian was shot on his was to Kabul airport but is not in a life-threatening condition and will soon be flown out of Afghanistan, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“A German civilian suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. He is receiving medical attention, but his life is not in danger and he will be flown out soon,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

