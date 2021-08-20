https://www.dailywire.com/news/glenn-becks-nazarene-fund-raises-more-than-20m-in-3-days-to-rescue-christians-from-afghanistan

A fund started by radio host Glenn Beck raised more than $20 million in less than three days to help evacuate Christians from Afghanistan.

The Nazarene Fund is gearing up to extract approximately 5,000 people, mostly women and children, from Afghanistan as the country descends into chaos and the Taliban take over, according to The Blaze.

According to their website, The Nazarene Fund exists “to liberate the captive, to free the enslaved, and to rescue, rebuild and restore the lives of Christians and other persecuted religious and ethnic minorities wherever and whenever they are in need.”

“I’m BLOWN AWAY by what this audience has done to help rescue persecuted Christians in Afghanistan! OVER $20 MILLION raised in less than 3 days! THANK YOU!” Beck tweeted Friday.

“I’m truly afraid we’re going to lose a lot of our staff, because this is so dangerous,” Beck said during a podcast Friday. “So dangerous. But I will tell you this: we will get those people out. We will get those people out.”

“The churches have disbanded over there,” Beck continued. “Christians are not even — they’re not hanging together, they’re not hiding together, they’re all hiding separately. The Taliban is stopping you, checking your phone. If you have a Bible app or anything to do with Jesus on your phone, you’re instantly being killed. They are setting Christians on fire, those who have converted because they’re the worst, according to the Taliban.”

“Please pray for these people,” Beck added, who later said most of the millions in donations were small ones.

As The Daily Wire noted Thursday, an underground church that partners with Frontier Alliance International (FAI) has reported that the Taliban are targeting Christians for death. According to FAI:

The Taliban has a hit list of known Christians they are targeting to pursue and kill. The US Embassy is defunct and there is no longer a safe place for believers to take refuge. All borders to neighboring countries are closed and all flights to and from have been halted, with the exception of private planes. People are fleeing into the mountains looking for asylum. They are fully reliant on God, who is the only One who can and will protect them. The Taliban are going door-to-door taking women and children. The people must mark their house with an “X” if they have a girl over 12 years old, so that the Taliban can take them. If they find a young girl and the house was not marked they will execute the entire family. If a married woman 25 years or older has been found, the Taliban promptly kill her husband, do whatever they want to her, and then sell her as a sex slave. Husbands and fathers have given their wives and daughters guns and told them that when the Taliban come, they can choose to kill them or kill themselves—it is their choice.

