CNBC REPORT: Taliban ‘Breaking Its Promise,’ Blocking People from Kabul Airport

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

Chaos continued to unfold in Afghanistan Friday as a reporter from financial outlet CNBC claimed the Taliban is “breaking its promise” and blocking some from entering Kabul’s main airport.

“It’s a much different scene outside the airport… A top State Department official says the Taliban is breaking its promise and blocking Afghans from reaching the airport,” states a reporter from CNBC.

“As many as 15,000 Americans are still in the Capital, and the US Embassy is warning it cannot ensure their safe passage to the airport,” she adds.

President Biden continued to deflect criticism of his disastrous Afghanistan exit plan this week; telling ABC News the Taliban is currently “going through sort of an existential crisis.”

“No. I think – let me put it this way,” Biden said. “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do.”

“They also care about whether they have food to eat, whether they have an income that they can provide for their – that they can make any money and run an economy,” Biden said. “They care about whether or not they can hold together the society that they in fact say they care so much about,” he added.

EXCLUSIVE: Asked about July comment that a Taliban takeover was “highly unlikely,” Pres. @JoeBiden tells @GStephanopoulos, “there was no consensus” in the intelligence. “They said it was more likely to be by the end of the year.” https://t.co/NmBEmVRw8M pic.twitter.com/LSXSC51ox8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 19, 2021

“As many as 15,000 American citizens may remain inside Afghanistan, struggling to get out, days after the Asian nation fell to control of Taliban terrorists, President Biden said Wednesday,” reports Fox News.

“Also looking to flee are tens of thousands of Afghan citizens who fought alongside or aided U.S. troops over the past two decades – and now fear retribution from the terrorist organization now wielding power in the country, The Associated Press reported,” adds Fox.