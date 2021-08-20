https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/greg-gutfeld-fox-news-declared-king-late-night-now-beating-colberts-late-show-ratings/

Greg Gutfeld’s late night show ‘Gutfeld!’ on the FOX News channel has only been broadcast at 11 PM on weeknights for a few months, but quickly overtook much of the competition in ratings within a matter of weeks.

Now he has slayed the beast.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show has been the late night ratings king for five years, but now Gutfeld has sailed past him.

This is absolutely stunning.

The Daily Mail reports:

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld is crowned new king of late night television after he scores 220K MORE viewers than Colbert’s Late Show on CBS The late night comedy scene has a new king of laughs, with Greg Gutfeld’s Gutfeld! unseating Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show in total viewership. Fox News’ right-leaning Gutfeld! also attracted the most pairs of eyes in the sought-after 25 to 54 age demographic category. The network’s gamble to compete with the likes of CBS’s Late Show and the Tonight Show With Jimmy Kimmel might have seemed risky, but viewership indicates the gamble is paying off. Tuesday’s episode of Gutfeld!, which aired 11pm EST, drew in about 2.12 million viewers, with about 434,000 people belonging to the key age demographic. Colbert’s 11.35pm audience of about 1.9 million placed a not-so-distant second, drawing in 423,000 people in the target demographic. Gutfeld!, which debuted April 5, is hosted by the long-time television personality and Fox News host who previously unleashed some scathing criticism of his comedic competitors.

This is a monumental achievement.

Greg Gutfeld’s 11 pm et Fox News show has passed Stephen Colbert on CBS to become the most watched late night show in America. https://t.co/6dqzxpHYQ9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 19, 2021

Here’s a recent monologue from Greg’s show. It’s easy to see what sets him apart from all the other late night shows.

Congratulations to Greg and his crew. They have done something that was thought to be impossible.

They toppled the liberal strangle hold on late night entertainment.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

