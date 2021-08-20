https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-shot-wifes-lover-lived-in-house

A homeowner in Alabama was shot recently while defending his home against someone he thought to be an intruder — only it turned out the alleged assailant was his wife’s boyfriend, who had been secretly living inside his home for more than a year, according to police.

The bizarre story unfolding in Creola, Alabama, has stunned neighbors and baffled investigators, who now suggest the attack may have been part of a murder-for-hire plot.

What are the details?

WALA-TV reported this week that Frank Reeves was shot during a gunfight Sunday night with 53-year-old Michael Amacker.

Reeves was reportedly struck in the chest during the shootout but returned fire, striking Amacker in the leg and elbow. Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

In an ensuing investigation, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies determined that Reeves was alerted to the attack by his wife, Tracy, who informed him that a trespasser was inside the home.

What she did not tell him, however, was that the reported intruder was in fact her boyfriend, whom she had been hiding in the home for over a year. Deputies reported that Tracy Reeves routinely delivered meals to her lover in secret.

According to investigators, Amacker would stay inside the home for days at a time, limiting his exposure by avoiding trips to the bathroom. Bottles of urine were reportedly found in his room.







What has been the reaction?



The strange crime has reportedly perplexed members of the community and law enforcement.

“It was just a very odd scene to work,” Mobile County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Burch said. “It’s something that I haven’t seen in 30-plus years.”

Neighbor Kenneth Wilson told the outlet, “My wife and I have lived here for 13 years, never ever seen anything go on like this.”

“We saw them bring out the suspect, and also the man that was shot, and they both seemed to be okay,” he added. “They weren’t saying much, in fact, the suspect did not say a word, it looked like he was way out of it.”

Anything else?

Deputies added that drugs likely played a role in the incident, saying that both Amacker and Tracey Reeves were high on methamphetamines at the time of the shooting.

Due to the drug use, Burch and fellow investigators believe there is more to the story, including the potential that the attack was part of a murder-for-hire plot.

“Another thing with meth, people that are on meth, not only do they have paranoia, [but they also] can’t keep their mouth shut,” he told WKRG-TV. “So, if there was some kind of diabolical plan, it is very possible Amacker has told some other people prior to or certainly not after the fact.”

Amacker, a convicted felon, is currently charged with attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Tracy Reeves was also arrested on Thursday after she showed up for a police interview in possession of meth.

