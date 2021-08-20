Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The House of Representatives will return to Washington next week, setting up the latest test for President Joe Biden‘s sprawling economic agenda.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plans to hold a procedural vote as soon as Monday to move forward with a handful of Democratic priorities: the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed by the Senate, the $3.5 trillion Democratic plan to expand the social safety net, and a voting rights bill.

She then aims to join the Senate in passing a budget resolution, the first step toward Democrats approving their massive spending plan without a Republican vote.

The spending plan is not expected to get through the Senate for weeks or even months, which would put off the final passage of the infrastructure bill, if all goes according to Pelosi’s plans.

In an effort to keep progressives on board with the smaller infrastructure plan and centrists in line with trillions more in new spending, Pelosi has said she will not take up either economic plan until the Senate passes both of them. Opposition from within her caucus has threatened to derail the speaker’s plans, leaving Democrats looking for a path forward as they return to the Capitol.

A group of nine centrist House Democrats on Monday reiterated their call for the chamber to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before it considers the spending on social programs and climate policy. As Democrats hold a narrow majority in the House, the nine lawmakers could sink the budget resolution on their own — delaying progress on an economic agenda that Democrats hope will boost households and improve their fortunes in next year’s midterm elections.