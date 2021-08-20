https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61214d30bbafd42ff58a0056
(CAMPUS REFORM) – Four college presidents in southern Virginia went maskless at an indoor meeting on August 10, just after announcing indoor mask mandates for their respective students and faculty. Vi…
(CONSERVATIVE PLAYLIST) – Timothy Keiderling’s decision to enroll in the Princeton Theological Seminary reflected his commitment “to give my life to work for justice and to live out the values of the …
(IWF) – Wide-eyed 18-year-olds beginning their college careers with freshman orientation this month are in for a shock. Gone are the days of silly icebreakers and barbecues. Today’s freshman orientati…
Police fired rubber bullets and pepper-spray into a large crowd of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne this weekend. Freedom rallies erupted across Australia this weekend amid a new round of authori…
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jurors convicted an Alabama police officer of murder in May for the shooting death of a suicidal man…