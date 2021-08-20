http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LgOEZCiU2Vo/In-Iceland-the-good-life-is-a-trip-to-the-16398443.php
Stepping into the waist-deep waters of Sky Lagoon, I saw blurry shapes through swirling steam. Pink-cheeked women waded past holding phones and pint glasses aloft as I entered the geothermal spa that opened in June outside of Reykjavik, Iceland.
Still dazed from an overnight flight, I had come to the spa with my always-intrepid mom, my travel companion for a two-week road trip by camper van. A profusion of hot water and white towels is my panacea anywhere on earth – I’m just as happy in a Budapest bathhouse as a Moroccan hammam – but this version was unmistakably Icelandic.