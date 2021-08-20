https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/20/incredibly-pathetic-the-ap-tattling-on-press-sec-christina-pushaw-to-desantis-for-being-a-big-meanie-to-them-backfires-hilariously/

What a bunch of big damn babies at the AP. Seriously?!!?!

The @AssociatedPress is writing @GovRonDeSantis today re: his press secretary, @ChristinaPushaw, and her “direct effort to activate an online mob to attack” a @FLPressCorps reporter. “We call on you to eliminate this attack strategy from your press office,” the AP’s exec VP asks. pic.twitter.com/ghyK7Lwy2K — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) August 20, 2021

WAAAAAAAAAANH.

Yeah, this didn’t go over the way they thought it would.

Like, at all.

They’re angry because Christina defends herself and her boss from their constant onslaught of hit-pieces and made-up attacks. Guess they just want her to sit around and let them say whatever they want and push whatever narrative they see fit.

Otherwise, she’s a big meanie.

Grow up. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2021

But they’re the media!

Lol the AP is rekted from mean tweets. Perfect — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 20, 2021

They must miss crying about Trump and his mean tweets.

Cry me a lake. Who tf cares about online mobs attacking reporters? — Phil Boot (@philllosoraptor) August 20, 2021

‘Threaten’ 😂😂😂😂😂#STFU If you can’t stand being held accountable for all the lies, maybe propagandist isn’t the job for you. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) August 20, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

We call on you to stop running bogus stories. — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 20, 2021

LMFAO You and the rest of the media attack her because she has the audacity to stand up to you and call you out on your lies, so you cry like a bitch and claim you’re being bullied. Suck it up, buttercup Put you on blast… let me guess, that caused someone to have PTSD — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 20, 2021

This is incredibly pathetic. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 20, 2021

Like embarrassingly pathetic.

PIOs and other govt comms pros — this includes @ChristinaPushaw — have the same First Amendment right to go online to critique stories in the news that reporters have to publish such stories. https://t.co/MCkuHdlsxv — Mark R. Weaver (@MarkRWeaver) August 20, 2021

Have (the royal) you considered stopping the use of the fire-ready-aim pattern of reporting? Almost literally every day a major journalism outlet is required to either retract or strongly edit a story about DeSantis. — Dainon Jensen (@duckinfantry) August 20, 2021

Oh no, a Press Secretary does her job in defending her boss against obscene attacks?! How DARE @ChristinaPushaw do her job! You guys never condemn leftist reporters / PR flaks who *actually* sick online mobs — well coordinated ones, too— on their political opponents. https://t.co/4znUbo3ePF — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 20, 2021

The AP sent a whiny letter instead of fixing their ridiculous smear story. https://t.co/VKQEcfKpFM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 20, 2021

Oh look! Here’s the AP activating an international online mob against minors with a completely fabricated narrative.https://t.co/DCQfgUr0DS — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) August 20, 2021

But you know, Christina is the problem.

What a bunch of troglodytes.

***

