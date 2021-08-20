https://www.theblaze.com/news/james-madison-university-train-

Student employees at James Madison University are being trained to believe that straight white males and Christians are “oppressors” engaging in the “systematic subjugation” of other groups, according to a new report.

Fox News obtained documents from training sessions at the Virginia university that are reportedly required for student employees to watch. The training video on social justice and inclusion was for student staff who were in charge of incoming freshman orientations.

The 25-minute video begins with a coordinator and assistant director introducing themselves by sharing their preferred pronouns, race, gender, sexuality, and economic class. The assistant director informs the audience on the training video that she is a white cisgender woman from a middle-class background who is bisexual and temporarily able-bodied.

The JMU training video, which is titled “Social Justice: An Introduction,” separates social groups into two categories: “Privileged” and “Oppressed.” The report noted that training considered the “privileged” group to be people who identify as male, cisgender, heterosexual, heteroromantic, Christian, White, Western European, American, upper- to middle-class, thin/athletic build, able-bodied, or ages 30s to early 50s.

The “oppressed” group purportedly includes people who identify as Black, Asian, Latinx, non-Western European, LGBTQ+, homoromantic, Muslim, Jewish, working class, overweight, or disabled.

The “oppressed” or “target” groups “take in and internalize the negative messages about them and end up cooperating with the oppressors (thinking and acting like them).”

Privilege is defined as the “unearned social power accorded by the formal and informal institutions of society to ALL members of a dominant group at the expense of targeted groups.”

Student employees were reportedly taught that oppression is “the systematic subjugation of one social group by a more powerful social group for the social, economic and political benefit of the more powerful social group.”

Once the training was completed, student employees reportedly received an email instructing them to “not share these materials with others.”

A spokesperson for James Madison University reportedly said the training is for staff who work in the Office of Student Affairs and are welcoming new students who “might have a different background than their own.”

“The training was held to help ensure that every student guide for freshmen orientation had the tools and understanding to work with incoming students, who might have a different background than their own,” the university statement read. “At JMU, we strive to create an inclusive and welcoming community for all students. We also seek feedback on the training to constantly work on improving how we communicate and train student staff members.”

