Contestant: “I’ll take ‘Cancel Culture’ for $1,000, Alex.” Alex: “The foolproof trigger mechanism for career-ending events.” Contestant: “What is, ‘What happens when the Twitter mob scours your past history?’”

Sure enough, the news is breaking that Jeopardy’s newly named host, Mike Richards, is stepping down because of unspecified “offensive jokes” he made some time in the past:

The new host of “Jeopardy!” stepped down from the job Friday about a week after landing it, following controversy about his inside role in the hiring search, his involvement in past employment lawsuits, and a series of offensive jokes he made on a podcast years ago. The exit of Mike Richards, the game show’s executive producer, halted production on the show’s coming season, and sent studio Sony Pictures Television back into the process of finding a successor to Alex Trebek.

My suggestion: Forget a new host. Just start re-running old Alex Trebek episodes from the beginning 30-some years ago.

