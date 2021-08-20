https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/20/jim-geraghtys-latest-damning-thread-examines-the-true-extent-of-bidens-lies-about-afghanistan/

If you haven’t yet read Jim Geraghty’s thread examining the evidence that something is wrong with Joe Biden, please do yourselves a favor and read it now.

Something is wrong with President Biden, and we are all being asked to pretend to not notice.https://t.co/Ai0VMgQeIj — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 19, 2021

And then, read today’s thread, based on Geraghty’s “Morning Jolt” column, “The True Extent of Biden’s Lies about Afghanistan.” Because it’s nothing short of absolutely damning:

President Biden, August 10, 2021: “I’ll insist we continue to keep the commitments we made of providing close air support, making sure that their air force functions and is operable.”https://t.co/h2ZN08ap3h — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

The Wall Street Journal, August 14, 2021: “In the wake of President Biden’s withdrawal decision, the U.S. pulled its air support, intelligence and contractors servicing Afghanistan’s planes and helicopters.”https://t.co/h2ZN08ap3h — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

That’s one massive lie … do we hear another?

Biden, Wednesday: “The notion that the — that somehow, the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped was gonna just collapse, they were gonna give up. I don’t think anybody anticipated that.”https://t.co/h2ZN08ap3h — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

The Wall Street Journal, today: “An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan.”https://t.co/h2ZN08ap3h — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

“The classified cable represents the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent, and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it.”https://t.co/h2ZN08ap3h — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

Biden’s been on quite a roll.

Biden Wednesday: “One of the things we didn’t know is what the Taliban would do in terms of trying to keep people from getting out, what they would do. What are they doing now? They’re cooperating, letting American citizens get out, American personnel get out, embassies get out” — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

The news today: “Taliban violently block Australian citizens from Kabul airport evacuation flights

Australians report being hit with weapons and whipped by Taliban militants when they presented their documents”https://t.co/p3R5UIvJH8 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

The Taliban have have accosted and threatened American journalists, fired off shots, attacked crowds, and have made getting to the airport impossible to do safely.https://t.co/h2ZN08ap3h pic.twitter.com/iV3DK1tO8I — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

But hey, at least “no one’s getting killed right now,” right? *knocks on wood*

The president assures us that the guys who slice the muscles off their prisoners are “cooperating.” That assessment goes well with Biden’s declaration that the guys who beat a woman to death for refusing to cook for them are in an “existential crisis.”https://t.co/h2ZN08ap3h — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

Joe Biden’s lies — or sieve-like memory — are being exposed almost immediately after he makes these claims. At what point does the administration have to answer for them? Biden’s inability to keep his stories straight or be upfront about what’s happening in Afghanistan has very real, very deadly consequences.

This can’t go on.

