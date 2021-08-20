https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/20/jim-geraghtys-latest-damning-thread-examines-the-true-extent-of-bidens-lies-about-afghanistan/

If you haven’t yet read Jim Geraghty’s thread examining the evidence that something is wrong with Joe Biden, please do yourselves a favor and read it now.

And then, read today’s thread, based on Geraghty’s “Morning Jolt” column, “The True Extent of Biden’s Lies about Afghanistan.” Because it’s nothing short of absolutely damning:

That’s one massive lie … do we hear another?

Biden’s been on quite a roll.

But hey, at least “no one’s getting killed right now,” right? *knocks on wood*

Joe Biden’s lies — or sieve-like memory — are being exposed almost immediately after he makes these claims. At what point does the administration have to answer for them? Biden’s inability to keep his stories straight or be upfront about what’s happening in Afghanistan has very real, very deadly consequences.

This can’t go on.

