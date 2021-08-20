http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/57Td5J0jInk/

President Joe Biden delayed his plans to resume his August vacation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Friday as Americans are still struggling to find a way out of Afghanistan.

The president was scheduled to leave for the weekend at 2:05 p.m. Friday afternoon after a 1:00 p.m. speech about the crisis in Afghanistan and what his administration is doing to evacuate American citizens and Afghanistan allies out of the country.

But the political backlash was fierce, eventually prompting a schedule update.

Just before noon, a White House official informed reporters the president will not travel to Wilmington tonight and will remain at the White House instead.

It is still possible that the president could leave on Saturday for Delaware.

Biden has stubbornly pursued his August vacation plans, taking nine Marine One helicopter flights in just 18 days, jumping between his home in Wilmington, the Camp David presidential retreat, and the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris will still leave for her trip to Vietnam and Singapore Friday evening as scheduled.

