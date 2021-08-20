https://noqreport.com/2021/08/20/joe-biden-plans-exit-for-vacation-in-delaware-after-speech-on-afghanistan-disaster/

Joe Biden President Joe Biden will return to Delaware on Friday to resume his vacation, but first, he will deliver a speech about the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan.

The president is scheduled to deliver remarks at 1:00 p.m., specifically about the process of evacuating American citizens, SIV applicants, and “vulnerable Afghans,” the White House announced.

It is unclear whether the president will take questions after his speech, as he has quickly exited the room after delivering speeches this week.

The president struggled to answer basic questions about his failure in Afghanistan in an interview with ABC News, appearing stubborn about the decision and refusing to acknowledge that he misjudged the situation.

After his speech, the president will depart the White House for his home in Delaware.

The president has stubbornly tried to maintain a vacation schedule, either in Delaware or Camp David, despite the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan as the Taliban rapidly seized control of the country before Biden’s August 31st deadline.Thousands of Americans remain in the country as they seek to reach the airport in Kabul to evacuate – the only territory in the country that is in the control of the United States.Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend the […]