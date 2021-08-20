https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/08/20/joe-bidens-own-administration-contradicts-his-afghanistan-presser-lies-n430368
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch: Amazon Driver Brutally Beats Elderly Woman After Alleged 'White Privilege' Remark
June 5, 2021
Supreme Court Upholds High School Student's First Amendment Rights for Comments Away From Campus
June 23, 2021
'Middle Class Joe' Ain't So Middle Class
June 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy