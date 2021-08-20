https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/alexander-hall/2021/08/20/joe-kernen-torches-adl-big-tech-pushing-censorship

Infamous liberal ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt may have joined Squawk Box to condemn the Taliban’s presence on social media, but the show’s co-anchor Joe Kernen raked him over the coals for advocating censorship of Americans at home.

Liberals keep using extreme examples as an excuse to silence common American citizens. In other words, it’s another day in increasingly Orwellian America. Kernen argued that “putting Zuckerberg or Dorsey or one of these truly woke people in charge of who gets to use their platform can have political consequences,” in an Aug 19 interview. “[Y]ou effectively are not allowing [former President Donald Trump] to participate in the electoral process in 2022 or 2024, and you’ve got a guy sitting there keeping him off the viewpoint of a billion people.” In a timely quip, he juxtaposed how a former president has been treated as dangerous or even more dangerous than the Taliban that recently recaptured Afghanistan: “You don’t have any worries the media has come to a point where it can silence someone in the political process because they say he’s equivalent to the Taliban? You don’t have any problem with that?”

Greenblatt appeared to try and pivot the conversation toward the “fact that the Taliban and its terror doesn’t deserve to be on Twitter,” but Kernen stopped him in his tracks. Kernen asked whether it’s “wrong” to be “gaming the election.” Then he compared how Democrats suggested “if $100,000 elected Trump in the first place” because Russians bought Facebook ads during the 2016 election, then “what is [Big Tech censorship] doing by keeping that entire viewpoint off Twitter between now and 2022 and beyond?”

Kernen then suggested the “slippery slope argument is there.” He observed that “The Taliban, and cutting off hands is one thing,” but then, “there’s guys been banned for questioning masks or for— It’s very strange who’s sitting in a position of power and able to do these things. And I don’t want to give anyone that power.”

Greenblatt, whose organization declared the “OK” gesture a hate symbol, infamously proclaimed a new age of private companies uniting to remove “hate” from the internet in late June. “We have a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats,” he said. Greenblatt has worked for some time with Big Tech companies, announcing in early 2019 he was seeking to “protect users’ right to not be harassed or hated.”

