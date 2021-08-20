http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2wPO7v1kNhI/

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in what is the latest sign that the embattled governor may use all the help he can muster in the Golden State’s recall election.

Harris will campaign alongside Newsom during a rally in the Bay Area on Friday, August 27, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“I am excited to join my friend and our vice president next week,” Newsom said. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher.”

The development follows President Joe Biden’s release of a statement urging Californians to keep Newsom in power, saying the state is on the right track despite facing multiple crises.

“Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better. To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward,” the president tweeted on August 12:

Newsom is using increasingly stark language as he campaigns in the final month of a tight recall election, calling it “a matter of life or death” that voters keep him in office, and he is increasingly targeting a single Republican candidate: talk show host Larry Elder.

Mail-in voting has already started, and Democrats worry their voters are less aware and motivated than Republicans, who gathered the signatures that gave voters a chance to boot Newsom from office a year early. Election Day is September 14, but most votes will be cast before then.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

