On Thursday, award-winning investigative journalist Lara Logan fired off a challenge to the mainstream media regarding the United States’ pullout from Afghanistan, stating that the Haqqani network —which according to the United Nations is comprised of “the Taliban’s most combat-ready forces” — had “taken over Afghan intel services,” allowing the Taliban to know “which houses to hit in first 12 hrs, almost imposs in a city w/o exact addresses.”

She continued, “US media needs to ask why US/Intel/NSA allowed sensitive mil equipment to be transported to Pakistan w/o doing anything? Why is the Biden admin not acknowledging the Afghan govt – VP Amrullah Saleh hasn’t surrendered, announced he’s acting Pres under constitution US helped draft.”

Logan began her short Twitter thread by writing, “The real issue in Afghanistan is what happens next because right now Haqqani network/Pakistani ISI has taken over Afghan intel services, can blackmail/target Afghans for years. Taliban knew precisely which houses to hit in first 12 hrs, almost imposs in a city w/o exact addresses.”

She continued, “The greatest gift to the Taliban from US Pres Envoy Khalilzad was US leaving Bagram Air base instantly giving up Afghan air space, signals Intel etc. Nothing you see now would be happening if the US had not done that -demanded by Taliban, opposed by US mil, overruled by State Dep.”

“US media needs to ask why US/Intel/NSA allowed sensitive mil equipment to be transported to Pakistan w/o doing anything?” she asked. “Why is the Biden admin not acknowledging the Afghan govt — VP Amrullah Saleh hasn’t surrendered, announced he’s acting Pres under constitution US helped draft.”

As far back as February 2019, Logan was taking on the media; Logan told “Mike Drop” podcast host Mike Ritland, a retired Navy SEAL, “The media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just in the U.S. But in this country, 85% of journalists are registered Democrats – that’s just a fact. How do you know you’re being lied to?How do you know you’re being manipulated? How do you know there’s something not right with the coverage? When they simplify it all and there’s no gray. There’s no gray. It’s all one way. Well, life isn’t like that. If it doesn’t match real life, it’s probably not — there’s something wrong.”

Turning to media coverage of former President Trump, Logan noted, “That’s distortion of the way things go in real life, because although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense, or at least the effort, to be objective today. … We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists…”

“The problem is the weight of all these organizations on one side of the political spectrum,” she continued. “When you turn on your computer, or you walk past the TV, or you see a newspaper headline in the grocery store, if they’re all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true. You don’t question it, because everyone is saying it.”

