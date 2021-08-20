http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bBNUe-h3Cjc/Lawmakers-denounce-GOP-Rep-Brooks-for-appearing-16399336.php
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress, including at least one Republican, have harshly criticized Rep. Mo Brooks after the Alabama Republican released a statement appearing to commiserate with a man who on Thursday had lodged a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol and caused an hours-long standoff with police.
On Thursday morning, a North Carolina man named Floyd Ray Roseberry drove a truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and claimed to have explosive devices in his vehicle. In a Facebook live stream, Roseberry ranted about the state of the country, demanded to speak with President Joe Biden and declared “the revolution is on, it’s here, it’s today.”