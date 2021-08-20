https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/leak-british-diplomatic-memo-reveals-biden-assured-g-7-allies-june-us-ensure-kabuls-stability/

A British diplomatic memo leaked to Bloomberg News reveals Joe Biden promised G-7 allies in June at the summit in Cornwall, England that “critical US enablers” would remain in place to keep Kabul stable.

British officials took Biden’s word and assumed they would keep the embassy safely functioning.

They were wrong.

Scoop: Biden told key allies in June that he would maintain enough of a security presence in Afghanistan to ensure they could continue to operate in Kabul after US withdrawal, according to a British diplomatic memo seen by Bloomberg. @AlbertoNardelli https://t.co/bq8S2v7gxl — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 20, 2021

The Taliban quickly took over Kabul leaving tens of thousands of Americans trapped behind enemy lines.

The UK, France and Germany sent special forces to rescue their citizens trapped outside of Kabul airport because of Joe Biden’s betrayal and incompetence.

Bloomberg News reported:

President Joe Biden told key allies in June that he would maintain enough of a security presence in Afghanistan to ensure they could continue to operate in the capital following the main U.S. withdrawal, a vow made before the Taliban’s rapid final push across the country, according to a British diplomatic memo seen by Bloomberg. Biden promised U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, that “critical U.S. enablers” would remain in place to keep Kabul safe following the drawdown of NATO forces, the note said. British officials determined the U.S. would provide enough personnel to ensure that the U.K. embassy in Kabul could continue operating. The British document also showed that the U.S. was privately briefing allies that they should be prepared for a Taliban offensive before any settlement that might have allowed former President Ashraf Ghani to remain in power. U.S. diplomats said that the Taliban would “test the Afghan government militarily” before they started taking seriously peace talks that were taking place in Doha, the note said.

Joe Biden vacated Bagram Air Base in early July as the Taliban gained ground.

On July 13, Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken received a dissent cable from nearly two dozen US diplomats warning them of the Taliban’s rapid push across the region.

The US officials in Kabul warned of the need for quick evacuations of US citizens in the country.

Joe Biden ignored the warnings and burned our western allies.

Watch Biden falsely claim there’s “no question of our credibility from our allies around the world” after his botched Afghanistan withdrawal:

Joe Biden falsely claims there’s “no question of our credibility from our allies around the world” after his botched Afghanistan withdrawal pic.twitter.com/U7mSFdeai8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2021

