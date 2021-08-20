http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_57PCF8tQKc/37359831

On Friday afternoon, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando Utilities Commission Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Linda Ferrone held a news conference.A news release stated, “Due to the continued surge of COVID-19, nationally and in the City of Orlando, OUC is experiencing an unprecedented event and needs the community’s assistance.” Dyer explained that many COVID-19 patients require liquid oxygen for their treatment, helping them breathe easier. OUC has used the same liquid oxygen to treat the water supply for years. The process is called ozonation. Liquid oxygen takes away the contaminants and the sulfur smell. Nationally and locally the demand for liquid oxygen is high as COVID-19 has surged and many have not been vaccinated. Dyer said there could be impacts to the water quality if the city doesn’t reduce the amount of water we need to treat.”We’re trying to get out ahead of this,” he said. The city is limiting watering at parks and ball fields. “It’s another result of what happens when people don’t get vaccinated, become critically ill and require medical treatment,” Dyer said “If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time.” Customers have been asked to reduce water use in the home, outside, including lawn sprinkling, car-washing and pressure washing.”I know our community, working together, can overcome this,” Dyer said. “We always come together when faced with adversity and I know that we will unite to be part of this effort.”Ferrone stated that the city typically gets 10 containers of liquid oxygen per week and that number has been reduced to about half during the shortage.If the shortage due to COVID-19 gets even worse, that could lead to a citywide boil order.Orlando Health releases the following statement:”As the number of COVID-19 positive patients has significantly increased nationwide, so has the demand for the liquid oxygen used in the treatment of many of these patients. Orlando Health continues to maintain an adequate supply of liquid oxygen across our network of hospitals and does not anticipate the increased demand having any impact on patient care.To aid the City of Orlando in its request to reduce water usage, Orlando Health will seek to implement a combination of manageable water conservation measures across our health system. These measures will have a minimal impact to the operations of our health system and will be continuously evaluated and adjusted as needed to ensure the best use of our resources according to the needs of our patients.Our team members and medical staff continue to handle this surge, not unlike a year ago at this same time, in a professional and exemplary way and remain ready to serve the residents of our community.”

On Friday afternoon, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando Utilities Commission Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Linda Ferrone held a news conference. A news release stated, “Due to the continued surge of COVID-19, nationally and in the City of Orlando, OUC is experiencing an unprecedented event and needs the community’s assistance.” Advertisement Dyer explained that many COVID-19 patients require liquid oxygen for their treatment, helping them breathe easier. OUC has used the same liquid oxygen to treat the water supply for years. The process is called ozonation. Liquid oxygen takes away the contaminants and the sulfur smell. Nationally and locally the demand for liquid oxygen is high as COVID-19 has surged and many have not been vaccinated. Dyer said there could be impacts to the water quality if the city doesn’t reduce the amount of water we need to treat. “We’re trying to get out ahead of this,” he said. The city is limiting watering at parks and ball fields. “It’s another result of what happens when people don’t get vaccinated, become critically ill and require medical treatment,” Dyer said “If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time.” Customers have been asked to reduce water use in the home, outside, including lawn sprinkling, car-washing and pressure washing. “I know our community, working together, can overcome this,” Dyer said. “We always come together when faced with adversity and I know that we will unite to be part of this effort.” Ferrone stated that the city typically gets 10 containers of liquid oxygen per week and that number has been reduced to about half during the shortage. If the shortage due to COVID-19 gets even worse, that could lead to a citywide boil order. Orlando Health releases the following statement: “As the number of COVID-19 positive patients has significantly increased nationwide, so has the demand for the liquid oxygen used in the treatment of many of these patients. Orlando Health continues to maintain an adequate supply of liquid oxygen across our network of hospitals and does not anticipate the increased demand having any impact on patient care. To aid the City of Orlando in its request to reduce water usage, Orlando Health will seek to implement a combination of manageable water conservation measures across our health system. These measures will have a minimal impact to the operations of our health system and will be continuously evaluated and adjusted as needed to ensure the best use of our resources according to the needs of our patients. Our team members and medical staff continue to handle this surge, not unlike a year ago at this same time, in a professional and exemplary way and remain ready to serve the residents of our community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

