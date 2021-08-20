https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/20/literally-jim-crow-nyc-councilman-reminds-diners-to-bring-proof-of-vax-and-photo-id-to-help-reduce-fraud-and-people-have-thoughts/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is reminding residents and non-celebrity or non-athlete visitors that proof of vaccination is being required for entrance to restaurants and other places in NYC:

Today the Key to NYC begins. Your vaccination card will unlock everything our city has to offer. This is the way we move forward together, stay healthy, and fully bring our city back.https://t.co/gAuH86S9x0https://t.co/Eaf01BRFqP — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 17, 2021

New York City councilmember Mark Levine is also reminding people that they’ll also need something in addition to their vax card, and guess why:

NYC’s new vaccination screening program for indoor dining etc requires that you show proof of vax *and* ID. If you have an ID—don’t forget to bring it. If you need an ID—get the City’s IDNYC. Available to all including undocumented. How to get yours: https://t.co/vKp2RXXu4i — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 20, 2021

The ID requirement is to help reduce fraud. Venues covered by the vax screening program are required to check ID for those 18+. Checking ID for 12+ is optional. The NYC Covid Safe app allows you to upload a picture of your ID if you don’t want to carry it. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) August 20, 2021

So, if you’re keeping score at home, photo ID to help prove you’re vaccinated = Totally fine and necessary. Photo ID to prove you’re eligible to vote = Raaaaaacist!

I’m sorry, I’ve been informed asking for ID is literally Jim Crow. https://t.co/8fbcXH6LsU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 20, 2021

wait.. i thought requiring ID to help reduce fraud was systemic racism?! very racist of you Mark. https://t.co/MyNPXtn3VF — taylor🇺🇸 (@taylorbutlerrrr) August 20, 2021

“Jim Crow on steroids,” according to President Biden.

✅IDs to eat promote safety & prevent fraud

❌IDs to vote promote racism & prevent participation https://t.co/88sNXrkEhs pic.twitter.com/5XXswhyD3q — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) August 20, 2021

They really hope nobody notices what’s going on.

i agree. voter ID does reduce fraud — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 20, 2021

Please…please tell me you use this same logic with voting 🙏 — just_rusty (@throwawaysean) August 20, 2021

Yeah, so in light of voting requirements (or lack thereof) this is pretty insane huh? — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) August 20, 2021

An ID reduces fraud? Does this also apply to voting? https://t.co/Rf7VVGGv8p — Kangmin Lee 🇰🇷✝️🇺🇸 (@thekangminlee) August 20, 2021

