https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/20/literally-jim-crow-nyc-councilman-reminds-diners-to-bring-proof-of-vax-and-photo-id-to-help-reduce-fraud-and-people-have-thoughts/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is reminding residents and non-celebrity or non-athlete visitors that proof of vaccination is being required for entrance to restaurants and other places in NYC:

New York City councilmember Mark Levine is also reminding people that they’ll also need something in addition to their vax card, and guess why:

So, if you’re keeping score at home, photo ID to help prove you’re vaccinated = Totally fine and necessary. Photo ID to prove you’re eligible to vote = Raaaaaacist!

“Jim Crow on steroids,” according to President Biden.

They really hope nobody notices what’s going on.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...