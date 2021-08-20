https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-pentagon-press-secretary-and-army-general-brief-on-afghanistan_3957695.html


US News
By Epoch Video

Epoch Video

View profile

August 20, 2021
Updated: August 20, 2021

biggersmaller

Print

Epoch Video

Epoch Video

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...