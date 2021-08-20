https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/man-accuses-avis-of-stealing-the-car-they-rented-him-and-hes-got-video-and-e-zpass-evidence-to-back-it-up/

Buckle up, because this is an insane thread.

Meet Tarikh Campbell, an MIT graduate and Project Manager with Microsoft New England. The TL;DR version of this saga is Tarikh rented a car from Avis last Friday at Newark airport but, for some reason, they apparently towed the car from in front of the house where he was staying and returned it to the airport without telling him. Crazy, right? The kicker, however, is that he’s got video from his aunt’s surveillance camera along with E-ZPass toll records to back up the claim.

Now, on with the show:

Now for some good news. . .

Avis responded and won’t charge him for the rental or all the other crap:

And they’re still investigation what the hell happened:

What an insane story.

***

