Senator Elizabeth Warren set aside the humanitarian crisis sweeping Afghanistan Friday while she demanded another $700 billion in new spending for “investments in child care.”

“Child care providers run on the thinnest of margins—and many workers are barely getting by. I’m fighting for a $700 billion investment in child care in the reconciliation package. We need to guarantee affordable care & raise the wages of every child care worker across America,” posted Warren on Twitter.

Child care providers run on the thinnest of margins—and many workers are barely getting by. I’m fighting for a $700 billion investment in child care in the reconciliation package. We need to guarantee affordable care & raise the wages of every child care worker across America. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile in Washington, President Biden held a disastrous press briefing where he finally took answers from the media; launching into a three-minute rant about whether Americans can safely reach the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“You said there’s no circumstances where American citizens cannot get to the airport. That doesn’t square with the reporting on the ground. Are you saying any American who wants to get to the airport can get there?” asked one reporter.

“I thought the question was, how can they get through the airport, outside the airport, the answer is, to the best of our knowledge, the Taliban checkpoints, they are letting through, people […] That’s why we had to, I guess yesterday, or the day before? We went over the wall, and brought in, how many?” said the Commander-in-Chief.

“My guess is, no matter what, under what circumstances, we, anyone, there’s not a whole lot of Afghanis, there’s a whole lot of Afghanis who just as soon come to America,” he concluded.

Watch as Biden fumbles on LIVE TV and can’t even remember when he sent troops to rescue Americans in Kabul nor how many were rescued. He has to embarrassingly turn to NSA Sullivan and ask: “Was it yesterday or the day before?… How many?” Nothing to see here, folks… pic.twitter.com/VOGPpgTbiS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2021

A report from Reuters highlights the scope of the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as the agency claims the Taliban now control 2,000 American-made vehicles and between 30 and 40 aircraft.

“U.S. officials tell Reuters that the current intelligence indicates that the Taliban control at least 2,000 U.S.-made armored vehicles, between 30 and 40 aircraft and an untold number of small arms,” writes a reporter from the global news agency.

“Joe Biden creates the Taliban Army and Air Force,” posted former Trump official Richard Grenell on Twitter.

Watch the bizarre comments above.

