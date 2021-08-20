https://www.dailywire.com/news/media-outlets-ignore-biden-again-ditching-d-c-for-delaware-amid-afghanistan-crisis

President Joe Biden is leaving D.C. once again for a scheduled vacation amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The corporate media, however, seems uninterested in Biden’s absence or the fact that he has said little about the situation in Afghanistan and taken no press questions except for those posed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

The New York Post and Fox News reported that Biden will be leaving D.C. Friday afternoon to head to his home state of Delaware for the weekend.

“Biden spent most of the last week in Wilmington and the Camp David presidential retreat as the crisis in Afghanistan spiraled out of control. He was in Camp David when the Taliban completed their sweep into power Sunday – the same day Americans abandoned the Kabul embassy,” Fox reported. “Amid intense pressure to return to the White House Monday, Biden flew into town and delivered brief remarks only to immediately fly back to Camp David. That same day, video splashed across the internet of Afghans clinging to a departing American airplane at the Kabul airport, before falling from the sky to their deaths.”

The Daily Wire also reported on Biden’s upcoming scheduled vacation, as did local outlets in Delaware.

None of the major left-leaning news outlets have reported on Biden’s upcoming trip, even as the situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen. The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and the other major networks and outlets have all ignored Biden’s upcoming trip, even though the story of a president leaving for vacation while Americans are in immediate danger overseas during a disaster would normally be considered terrible optics.

Remember how the mainstream media treated former President George W. Bush for flying over the devastation left behind by Hurricane Katrina? Bush did that because he didn’t want to clog up the streets for rescue crews and first responders, but the media acted as if he did it because he didn’t care. He was excoriated for months, years even, for that event, yet Biden going on vacation during one of the worst foreign policy disasters in decades doesn’t even get a single article.

Also, remember when TIME Magazine went after former President Donald Trump for the situation at the border by using an out-of-context photo of a crying little girl placed next to an image of Trump to make it seem like he was heartless? That girl was not two feet from her mother (who had been cropped out of the image to make it more painful) yet the media used it to go after Trump.

Biden said nothing while on vacation last weekend when the situation in Afghanistan rapidly deteriorated, as the Taliban quickly took over the country and overthrew the government, leaving thousands of Americans stranded. The situation led to harrowing videos of Afghan citizens desperately gripping the landing gear on airplanes departing from Kabul airport – with many falling to their deaths or getting crushed.

Reports also said the Taliban were going door-to-door forcing women and girls to marry terrorists and seeking out journalists and anyone connected to the West or the former Afghan government to execute them in the streets, contrary to promises of “amnesty.”

Throughout all of this, Biden said nothing, finally appearing days later to blame Afghans and Trump for the current situation, while saying he made the right decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, as if that were the real problem people had with the situation.

Now Biden is scheduled to leave again, and the mainstream media is silent. And we all know that if Trump had managed to stay silent and rushed off to Mar-a-Lago while Afghanistan fell, he would have been treated way differently than Biden is being treated now.

