Actress Melissa Joan Hart said that the lack of a school mask mandate at her children’s schools likely led to her family contracting COVID-19.

Hart made the comments in a video posted Wednesday to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

“Hi, I never do videos but I thought that this was really important,” said the professing Christian actress on her video.

“I got COVID. I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest, it’s hard to breathe, one of my kids has it so far, I’m praying that the other ones are OK,” she explained.

“I’m mad. I’m really mad,” Hart said.

“Because we tried, and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot,” she continued, “but we got lazy and I think as a country we got lazy. And I’m really mad that my kids didn’t wear masks at schools. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

Hart, who is the mother of three boys ages 8, 13, and15, went on to say that her youngest son bragged about wearing his mask every day when he got home from school.

“Scared and sad and disappointed in myself, and some of our leaders, and a lot of people, including myself,” Hart continued.

“I just wish I had done better, so I’m asking you guys, do better,” she concluded. “Protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet.”

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, said that he strongly supported vaccine mandates by local authorities in schools among teachers and other staff.

Daily cases in the United States have spiked to a seven-day average of 130,000. Previously cases had reached a peak in January of 250,000 cases before dropping to an average of 12,000 cases in June.

Deaths from the pandemic have also spiked to 686 daily deaths after a high of 3,600 daily deaths in January. Daily deaths had fallen to a low of 200 in June.

