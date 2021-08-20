https://nypost.com/2021/08/20/moving-trucks-at-executive-mansion-ahead-of-gov-cuomos-exit/

Andrew Cuomo appears to be all packed up — with no place to go.

Moving trucks were spotted Friday outside New York’s Executive Mansion, three days before the disgraced governor has to be out.

A U-Haul and at least two pickup trucks were parked outside the mansion in Albany first thing in the morning.

At least six workers could be seen unloading dollies and carts from the truck before heading inside.

After being unloaded, the U-Haul was then moved out of site from the road.

It is not yet clear where Cuomo is headed when he leaves his lavish digs and his resignation comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Cuomo doesn’t have any property in his name, public records show.

His last private residence was the four-bedroom Mount Kisco abode he shared with his ex Sandra Lee – but he moved out in 2019 and the property is in her name.

There was speculation he could shack up with his younger brother Chris Cuomo, who has a Hamptons retreat where he famously fled to the basement during a bout with COVID last year.

Cuomo’s daughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, was spotted carrying out boxes of her belongings last week from the Executive Mansion.

The 23-year-old hauled out a moving box, tote bags, a backpack and what looked like a ukulele case before putting them in a black SUV and taking off.

When the disgraced politician finally vacates, Kathy Hochul is set to move in when she’s sworn in as New York’s next governor — and first female leader.

The movers were spotted just days after Cuomo filed retirement papers with the state to receive a $50,000 annual lifetime pension in the wake of his sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo announced his resignation after a stinging investigative report released by state Attorney General Letitia James found he sexually harassed 11 women, including current or former staffers.

Despite stepping down, he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

In the days after the report was released, Cuomo spent days holed up in the Executive Mansion and, at one point, was spotted lounging poolside with his secretary.

Critics said this week the disgraced governor has spent the waning days of his administration focusing on how he can save his tarnished political reputation.

