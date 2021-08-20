http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Gh_5nZBZEaw/

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that it was a scandal that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is making Fox News appearances and banning mask mandates as “kids are dropping dead in his state” from COVID-19.

Wallace said, “I don’t even accept the freedom argument. You know, Pee Wee football has a requirement that you put something much heavier than a mask on your head and shoulders. Little league baseball requires that anyone older than 6 wear a cup. There are a lot of things more invasive than a mask that people are required to do, and you don’t see them physically and verbally abusing other parents at school board meetings.”

She continued, “This was made toxic and political and hateful by Donald Trump, and he may be off the scene, but, you know, your peacock of a governor made his way on to Fox News and is, you know, showing off his pretty feathers as people and kids are dropping dead in his state. You know, it is the biggest scandal in the country what that governor is doing, and he still finds safe harbor on Fox News in prime time. What is happening?”

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said, “Yeah, Nicolle, and I think what you just said makes my point, right. Everything you just said a Republican governor could have said. A Republican governor could have said, this is not a moment to wrestle over questions of personal freedom. It is a moment to save the public health of our state, to save the public health of our country.”

