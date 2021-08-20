http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/vDRyn0avkcY/elon-musk-unveils-5-ft-24801285

Executive Elon Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker will probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year

The robot will reportedly be five foot eight inches tall and designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people don’t like to do.

Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot would be able to fulfil duties like picking up shopping and carrying out mechanical work on cars.

The CEO claimed the robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” adding it was “important to make the machine not “super-expensive.”

Some questioned whether Musk, who has had a history of announcing technology advances at showpiece events only to scale plans down later on, was being fully truthful in his claims about the “Tesla Bot”.







(Image: YouTube)



Never want to miss a story like this? You can get all of Daily Star’s articles sent directly to your inbox! Sign up in seconds here!

“Is the ‘Tesla Bot’ the next dream shot to pump up the hype machine?” said Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I can safely say that it will be much longer than 10 years before a humanoid bot from any company on the planet can go to the store and get groceries for you.”







(Image: YouTube)



The AI Day event arrived during growing criticism over the capability of Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” advanced driver system.

Musk didn’t comment on the scrutiny but said he was extremely confident that full self-driving with higher safety than human drivers could be achievable.

Safety regulators recently opened an investigation into Tesla’s driver assistant system because of multiple accidents where Tesla cars crashed into stationary police cars.







(Image: YouTube)



Two U.S. senators have now also called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla’s claims for its “Full Self-Driving” system.

The event also saw Tesla unveil the chips it has designed for its high-speed computer, Dojo, that will help develop the automated driving system.

The billionaire claimed that Dojo would be ready for use next year.

He said Tesla will also be introducing new hardware for its self-driving computer for its ‘Cybertruck’ electric pick-up truck in “about a year or so.”

In July Tesla pushed back the launch of its much-anticipated Cybertruck from this year, without giving an actual timeframe for its arrival to consumers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

