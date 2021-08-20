https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61218570bbafd42ff58a0246

Stephen K. Bannon called on former President Donald Trump to begin putting together “a more formal body… what the British call a ‘shadow government’,” … to counter “this illegitimate regime from destr…

(ZEROHEDGE) – Democratic officials in Arizona are sweating over the upcoming results of the 2020 election audit, and have launched a pair of preemptive strikes against a report that could come as soon…

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a bid from a Chicago-based environmental group begging the highest court of the land to intervene and halt construction of Obama’s presidential library…

The headlines are clear: renewable energy is on the rise as a source of electricity for America and coal power is headed for the door. President Biden has set a goal 30,000MW of offshore wind by 2030 …

The Pacific Northwest was hit with a record-shattering heat wave in June, with temperatures over 35 degrees higher than normal in some places. On June 28, Portland, Ore., reached 116 degrees. Late las…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...