https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/08/new-updated-govt-numbers-on-brain-injury-cases-paid-in-federal-vaccine-court/

Through July 19, 2021, the government has paid 1,045 cases of Encephalitis/Encephalopathy and 1,068 cases of Seizure Disorder after vaccination

These cases include some autism cases, but the government says it does not track how many

To date, more than $4.6 billion has been paid to vaccine-injured children and adults through the federal government’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

Please note this not count Covid-19 vaccine cases, which are paid separately. See here for more info.

In 2008, there was a landmark but secret admission.

The Department of Justice (which defends vaccine makers against injury claims in court), and its expert pro-vaccine medical witnesses, secretly acknowledged that vaccines caused autism in the tragic case of 9-year old Hannah Poling; her father, a pediatric neurologist; her mother, a registered nurse and attorney.

Read CDC Info on Vaccines-Autism by clicking here

Poling had been injected with nine childhood vaccine doses in a single doctor’s visit to “catch up” on injections that had been delayed due to illness.

After the mega-vaccination session, Hannah quickly developed classic autism behavior, her parents documented. Hannah’s mom, Terry Poling, later said “She just deteriorated and never came back.”

In vaccine court, the government offered payment and settled Hannah’s case confidentially rather than allow it to be established as a proven— and potentially devastating— test case. Hannah’s case had been among a group in an omnibus lawsuit designed to settle, once and for all, whether vaccines could cause autism and under what conditions.

Request benefits for Covid-19 vaccine injuries here (Please note the short deadline of one year from vaccination date)

Had the government not settled the Hannah’s case, it would have remained part of the group lawsuit and served as a proven test case. That would have meant that thousands vaccine-autism claims across the country similar to Hannah’s could be eligible for automatic compensation in vaccine court. Privately, government officials did the math and projected that would quickly bankrupt the compensation trust fund, funded by a fee patients pay on each dose of vaccine.

Read more vaccine-autism studies and reports here

But since Hannah’s case was removed from the group lawsuit and paid confidentially, no parents knew of it. The government had details and documents sealed. The group lawsuit was closed. No other cases were paid. Health officials continued to falsely publicly claim that any notion of a link between vaccines and autism was a debunked conspiracy theory. Parents of autistic children injured by childhood vaccinations were called “nut jobs” and “kooks.”

Meantime, many scientists involved in vaccine-autism research said a lot could be learned if the government would simply do the obvious: study its ready pool of test subjects from vaccine court.

Read affidavit from pro-vaccine govt. expert who says DOJ covered up vaccine-autism link

According to federal officials, in vaccine court: “Certain injuries are presumed to have been caused or aggravated by the vaccine, and are on a table of injuries…. Injury cases not included on the current table also can be compensated if there is sufficient proof that they were caused by the vaccine.”

One could look through all of the court cases of confirmed brain damage after vaccination, reasoned Dr. Bernadine Healy— former head of the National Institutes of Health— identify which cases resulted in the form of brain damage we call “autism,” and try to solve the puzzle of what biological or genetic factors the children may have in common that could make them susceptible to injury.

Vaccine court website here

This way, vulnerable children could be identified in advance and saved. Scientists might be able to develop safer forms, or delivery, of vaccines for them. Dr. Healy told me this scientific work should have begun years before the Poling case. “Unless,” she told me, “there are people who don’t want the answer to the questions.”

But when I contacted federal officials in 2008, they said there was no effort underway to compile this sort of data.

On May 5, 2008, I asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration a general question: “How many vaccine court cases has the government compensated, been ordered to compensate, and/or agreed to compensate in which a vaccine-injured child ended up with and/or claimed autism and/or autistic symptoms?”

“Some children who have been compensated for vaccine injuries may have shown signs of autism before the decision to compensate, or may ultimately end up with autism or autistic symptoms, but we do not track cases on this basis,” said the officials.

Current vaccine court cases here

They added, “The government has never compensated, nor has it ever been ordered to compensate, any case based on a determination that autism was actually caused by vaccines. We have compensated cases in which children exhibited an encephalopathy, or general brain disease. Encephalopathy may be accompanied by a medical progression of an array of symptoms including autistic behavior, autism, or seizures.”

And finally, they said, “Over time, we may learn more about patterns of pre-existing conditions and the role vaccines play, if any, in their progression.”

Since government officials were not publicly compiling data on autism cases linked to vaccines, I asked how many brain damage cases overall had been compensated in vaccine court.

From October 1,1988 to March 4, 2008, federal officials said their database showed 611 cases of Encephalitis/Encephalopathy and 711 cases of Seizure Disorders had been compensated in vaccine court.

Thirteen years later, officials still have not issued any public information indicating they’ve used the vaccine court data to try to figure out what pre-existing conditions some children may have that leads them to become sick or die when vaccinated.

I recently asked for an update of the brain injury numbers.

Read data on vaccine injury claims here

Through July 19, 2021, the agency says it had paid 1,045 cases of Encephalitis/Encephalopathy and 1,068 cases of Seizure Disorder after vaccination.

Public health experts say that the number of vaccine injuries compensated through the special vaccine injury court system is infinitesimal compared to the huge number of vaccines given over the years.

On the other hand, experts point out that vaccine court cases represent only a small fraction of total vaccine injuries, since most parents of vaccine-injured children never file for compensation. Most don’t even know about of the compensation program, according to experts who have investigated awareness.

To date, more than $4.6 billion has been paid as part of compensation for vaccine injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

