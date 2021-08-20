https://thelibertyloft.com/cant-afford-the-pay-cut-to-get-a-job/

Millions of jobs are open across the country, but no one wants them. Why? Because many cannot afford the pay cut to take a job!

Gary Varvel August 20, 2021.

