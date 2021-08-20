https://www.dailywire.com/news/nicole-kidman-biggest-regret-in-life-not-having-more-children

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman revealed this week that her biggest regret in life has nothing at all to do with her career. Kidman actually regrets not having more children — a lot more.

Ideally, the “Big Little Lies” actress wishes she was able to have 10 children.

Kidman has four children: two with ex-husband Tom Cruise and two with her current husband, country music star Keith Urban.

“I wish I’d had more children but I wasn’t given that choice,” she told Marie Claire Australia.

“But that’s okay,” Kidman said. “I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12.”

“I love mothering, I love kids: they’re quirky, funny and unfiltered,” the 54-year-old added. “And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

During the interview, Kidman gushed over Urban, calling their meeting “an absolute miracle.”

“Two Aussies born in the same year, but living in different worlds and cities, how did that happen? It was meant to be,” she told Marie Claire.

Earlier this week, Kidman came under fire for apparently receiving special quarantine treatment. As The Daily Wire reported:

As of the last few weeks, Hong Kong has some of the strictest Covid entry policies in the world. So when actress Nicole Kidman arrived in the country on August 12 in a private jet from Sydney to start work on her new Amazon series, she should have been required to complete three weeks of quarantine in a hotel. Instead, the 54-year-old was immediately seen out and about in the city, prompting widespread questions about how she was able to circumvent the rule. Hong Kong’s Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said in a statement that the actress and some of her crew were granted special dispensation to forgo the requirement. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work,” the statement said, adding that the government “[took] into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy.” According to the French news outlet France 24, Facebook support groups for those quarantining in Hong Kong have been filled with angry comments about the preferential treatment Kidman received. One pro-Beijing official said that she had been inundated with “concerns over the quarantine exemption granted by the government to actress Nicole Kidman.” She also revealed she has “received quite a number of complaints from Hong Kong residents.” […] France 24’s Hong Kong correspondent Oliver Farry quipped, “Allowing Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine to film a TV show that is certain to burnish Hong Kong’s image among impressionable Westerners at a time the city is locking Hongkongers up makes a lot of sense now.”

