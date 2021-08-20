https://www.theblaze.com/news/non-binary-demo-lovato-gender-journey

Pop star Demi Lovato — born a biological female who

came out as non-binary in May — now says that a gender transition may one day be in the cards.

In March, Lovato — who has previously dated both men and women — came out as pansexual.

What are the details?

Entertainment Tonight reported that Lovato, 29, made the announcement while discussing sexuality and gender identity during a recent interview.

“There might be a time when I identify as trans,” the “Met Him Last Night” singer revealed. “I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

Lovato said a failed heterosexual relationship with actor Max Ehrich helped the star learn more about gender identity.

“I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great,” Lovato explained, “but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.”

What else?

In March, Lovato publicly professed a sexual attraction to men, women, and anything else in between.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off,” Lovato told podcaster Joe Rogan during an interview.

Rogan responded, “You mean sexually fluid? You like girls? You like boys?”

“Yeah, anything, really” Lovato responded.

When Rogan asked if the term “pansexual” was fitting, the entertainer responded, “Yeah, pansexual.”

Later in the interview, Lovato recalled hearing “someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia” and said, “That’s it! That’s what I’m going with.”

“I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud,” the performer added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

