https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/08/20/nurses-and-hospital-workers-considered-heroes-during-vaccine-less-covid-pandemic-now-being-fired-by-healthcare-nazis/

As the Biden regime and Democrat drones around the country continue to implement COVID-19 vaccination mandates, more and more Americans are rising up and saying ‘no,’ and that includes health care professionals like highly skilled, highly experienced nurses.

In Houston, for instance, 150 nurses and healthcare pros refused to get the vaccine and knew they would be fired for it, but decided to stand firm in their belief.

Houston Methodist hospital began firing its nurses earlier this month as the delta variant of the virus (is that even real?) began to spread around the country, as did other facilities in the city, and now, suddenly, many of them are suffering nursing shortages.

“We all knew we were getting fired,” Jennifer Bridges, 39, told CBS News, according to HumansAreFree.com. “We knew unless we took that shot to come back, we were getting fired today. There was no ifs, ands or buts.”

“All last year, through the COVID pandemic, we came to work and did our jobs,” Kara Shepherd, a labor and delivery nurse who joined Bridges and other workers in an unsuccessful lawsuit, noting that they put their lives on the line when there was no vaccine.

“We did what we were asked. This year, we’re basically told we’re disposable,” Shepherd added — though thousands of vaccinated Americans are continuing to come down with or test positive for COVID-19.

And now, as HumansAreFree notes, Houston-area hospitals are suffering staff and nursing shortages:

While most media reports focus on LBJ Hospital, reports also make it clear other hospitals, including Houston Methodist, are experiencing similar struggles. The Houston Chronicle says Harris Health System (which includes LBJ) is short some 250 nurses, while the University of Texas Medical Branch has requested an additional 100 nurses to help address staff shortages at four hospitals.

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, a private Houston hospital jointly owned by Baylor College and a local healthcare system, said the hospital “is definitely being impacted” by the nurse shortage.

As for Houston Methodist, the hospital is reportedly struggling as well — although they’ve yet to admit it publicly.

“An internal memo at Houston Methodist Hospital said it ‘is struggling with staffing as the numbers of our COVID-19 patients rise,’” the Chronicle reports.

Another nurse from San Diego said precisely the same thing that Shepherd said at a county board meeting this week.

A registered nurse who resigned from her job over mandatory vaccine requirement. “I was no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I’m a threat to public health?” More: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/cjqxbgPqJg — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 18, 2021

“I had no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I’m a threat to public health because I won’t take an experimental shot?” the nurse, who identified herself as Heather Cobble, said after announcing she quit her job as a registered nurse the day before because of California’s authoritarian vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Re-Open San Diego co-organizer Amy Reichert delivers speech to @SanDiegoCounty Board of Supervisors. “I actually work for a big corporation, and my CEO has a message for you, he’s not going to do it. Go pound sand @NathanFletcher.” More info: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/63VmUWWfAK — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 17, 2021

“I actually work for a big corporation and my CEO has a message for you, he’s not going to do it. Go pound sand,” Re-Open San Diego co-organizer Amy Reichert told the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

“America is not a hospital; California is not a hospital,” another of the speakers — wearing a T-shirt that read “if you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention” — declared as she also provided the supervisors with a much-needed American Civics lesson.

I love the smell of FREEDOM in the morning. pic.twitter.com/KxXTnwWUjZ — *Stang (@Zieleds) August 18, 2021

“San Diego — it’s not a hospital. This is a constitutional republic that guarantees protection of individual freedom, and liberty, and due process,” she continued.

“This applies to our individual pursuits of medical interventions and health practices. San Diego is not a hospital ward that we collectively have checked into that subjects all patients to equitably prescribed medical care with no due process. Our constitution does not secure for government power to impose forced equity in medical mandates and interventions or the power to punish carte blanche,” she added.

Americans are fed up with the COVID Nazism and this resistance is only going to grow the more Democrats push.

Sources include:

Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels. Article cross-posted from Natural News.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

