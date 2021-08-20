https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/20/omg-such-garbage-parker-molloy-mocks-covid-death-of-ashland-state-reps-husband-deletes-when-called-out-got-it/

When someone like Parker Molloy shows you who they really are, believe them.

You’d think by now we’d be past the repugnant part of this pandemic where a-holes take joy in the loss and death of others and yet sadly, here we are.

Parker tried to delete it but as Siraj Hashmi says of his list, Twitchy comes for ALL:

Wow.

That’s just ugly.

We imagine Parker didn’t like that Steve was fighting for people’s rights to attend church during the pandemic. People were ‘allowed’ to riot, destroy public and private property, and loot even though there was this huge virus BUT if anyone dared go to church they were killing grandma.

And mocking his death?

Just repugnant.

You sure owned the guy who died of COVID. I mean, what exactly is the purpose of these kinds of tweets, besides feeding liberal ghouls? Youre the problem. https://t.co/EgZ5YvQdjK — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 20, 2021

Parker Molloy isn’t an ideologue. She just found the one group she could openly express her psychopathic rage towards and still be embraced by the people around her. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 20, 2021

Have you considered not being an absolute garbage human being. like for 5 minutes? — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) August 20, 2021

First of all, the mortality rate is a third of a percent, not a percent. Secondly, you’re assuming 330 million cases of COVID. After a year and a half, you’re only short by 297 million cases. 🤷‍♂️ — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 20, 2021

Math is hard.

Looking at these comments makes me sad. This world has some dark places. Why rejoice over someone’s death? Where is the sense of dignity for human life? — Jay Andy (@jayandycatholic) August 20, 2021

Funny how you Branch Covidians don’t tweet about all of the people who religiously wore masks and social distanced and still died from Covid. — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 20, 2021

Now of course she’s claiming she wasn’t celebrating anyone’s death and shared the entire thread.

Deleting the original thread and instead posting it as a single image because people are claiming that I was celebrating this guy’s death (I wasn’t). pic.twitter.com/u22l18nknx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 20, 2021

Read the thread.

It doesn’t really help her case.

At. All.

***

Related:

‘Racism would be DEAD today in America if not for certain institutions keeping it on life support’: Watch Colorado Springs dad DECIMATE CRT

The fact-check to top ALL fact-checks –> Kyle Becker takes Biden’s #Afghanistan interview apart lie-by-lie in receipt-filled thread

‘Our country was burning and bleeding to death while you’re on vacation’! Afghan woman lays into Biden and HO-LEE CHIT (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

