Owen Shroyer announces an arrest warrant has been issued

BREAKING: FBI issues warrant arrest for popular political commentator, Owen Shroyer, in conjunction with allegations stemming from the Capitol riot on Jan 6th

He was ordered to turn himself in by Monday morning & will plead “innocent” regarding the charges he says aren’t valid pic.twitter.com/D1xk6JsP9Z

— ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) August 20, 2021