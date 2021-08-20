https://noqreport.com/2021/08/20/breaking-pa-senate-president-corman-fires-state-sen-doug-mastrianos-staff-to-prevent-a-forensic-audit-appoints-cris-dush-for-fake-audit/

Senate President Jake Corman is doing everything possible to prevent Senator Doug Mastriano from conducting a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania.

Senator Corman is just another RINO Democrat who is unwilling to look at the greatest American crime in history. OANN’s Christina Bobb shared a breaking update on Twitter.

TRENDING: Jovan Pulitzer Reveals It’s Not the ‘Watermarks’ on the Ballots – It’s Better (VIDEO) BREAKING: @JakeCorman has fired @SenMastriano ’s staff to prevent a forensic audit. Republican Jake Corman is using Cris Dush to dispose of any chance at an election audit in PA. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) August 20, 2021 The Gateway Pundit reported the “powers that be” are preventing Mastriano from initiating the audit. Corman was threatening to fire his staff but now he’s done it. UPDATED WITH OAN VIDEO: Pennsylvania GOP Senate Leader Jake Corman Is Preventing Sen. Doug Mastriano from Issuing Subpoenas for Forensic Audit Remind Jake Corman who he answers to.

Call: 717-787-1377

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakecorman More… On Friday morning Senator Jake Corman released a statement lambasting Senator Mastriano and appointing Cris Dush to lead fake audit. Corman Issues Statement on Forensic Investigation of Recent Elections, Mastriano Obstruction […]