Floyd Ray Roseberry, the mentally disabled “patsy” behind the conveniently-timed bomb threat to the Capitol on Thursday, said repeatedly during a Facebook livestream that someone “in the military” built the (inoperable) “bombs” he was threatening would automatically go off if he was shot and he was “chosen” to “talk” on behalf of those military experts.

Twitter user AbcdentMinded compiled a damning series of clips from Roseberry’s 30-minute Facebook livestream strongly indicating he is just the latest mentally ill person undercover FBI agents decided to entrap for political gain.

“Great news gang,” AbcdentMinded said, “remember that rambling guy who said he’d been given a bomb and ‘chosen’ for his mission, who had a vague impression of multiple other accomplices hiding nearby with bombs of their own? They got him! And it wasn’t a bomb after all. The counter-terrorists win 🎉🎉🎉.”

Great news gang, remember that rambling guy who said he’d been given a bomb and “chosen” for his mission, who had a vague impression of multiple other accomplices hiding nearby with bombs of their own? They got him! And it wasn’t a bomb after all. The counter-terrorists win🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/sfSWZDCGbd — (abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 20, 2021

Congress and the president were never under any threat because Congress is on break and Roseberry’s “bomb” was inoperable.

Here’s AbcdentMinded’s full thread:

“No control over it. Your military expertise… the ones that was trained—the one that trained the people that’s in the military now? Heh, he made this, he didn’t have two legs. But he says he knows it works. Cuz he’s used them many times” pic.twitter.com/eJjggm1w7f — (abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

“You think if I got the balls to come up here—you think these little balls here? Uh-uh. These some humstringers out there. I just got chose for the job” pic.twitter.com/yi9bqgnEbE — (abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

“And you just gotta remember, Joe… there’s four more here. There’s four more in the Capitol of DC. Sittin’ there just like me but I had to be chosen to do the dirty work and talk. I always get the shit end of the deal, Joe” pic.twitter.com/myocW04W9p — (abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

“Them snipers come in, they start shootin this window out? This bomb’s going off cuz it was built by Y’ALL’s people. By the people Y’ALL had in the military. Y’all were the ones to train the man that build it. He blowed his legs off buildin’ em. So this thing’s right.” pic.twitter.com/9gFYDBxs4R — (abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

“I didn’t carry a gun, I didn’t even carry a gun, I didn’t carry nothin’. All I done was carry my change and brought what the American people give me [gestures toward bomb]. They said ‘Ray, we’re tired.’ And I told em I was tired too.” pic.twitter.com/s2pKRO1saN — (abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

“I told ya, they’s four more sittin’ all around this town, and I have– I have no idea really where they at. We all came in different ways. But we came from the same place” pic.twitter.com/9k1Sz8UD72 — (abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

No one is buying this BS.

Oh so there’s a guy with a bomb calling himself a patriot at the exact moment the Regime needs to remind people that the real threat is radical right wing terror? That’s crazy, what a coincidence — Jake Lloyd (@JacobCLloyd) August 19, 2021

Because Roseberry is mentally disabled, his ramblings made him sound like a schizophrenic neocon rather than a fed up everyday American patriot (see: “white extremist”) as the FBI likely intended.

In the course of his 30 minute rant, Roseberry went from saying how he supports mass immigration of “black, white, lesbian, gay, LGBT” people to calling for immediate “airstrikes in Afghanistan” to “kick the Taliban’s a** and stop them from killing people.”

The Capitol Hill bomber wants you to know he’s very anti-racist and down with LGBT, though he doesn’t like the Afghanistan withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/kaPbEQ7s1m — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 19, 2021

bomb guy in DC is demanding airstrikes in afghanistan.. and to talk to joe biden pic.twitter.com/Fe45XAciDu — oak_tree_upheaval (@oaktreeupheaval) August 19, 2021

You can read his full 30-minute rambling on The Daily Mail.

Roseberry’s ex-wife told the media on Thursday that “he”s always been mentally unstable, volatile” and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and put on medication.

Lots of new details on the suspect outside the Capitol, Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, N.C. His ex-wife tells @mbieseck that “he’s always been mentally unstable, volatile.” She said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed medication. https://t.co/QLXIs3fBfN — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) August 19, 2021

Just to break down the most likely scenario here: the FBI had their undercover agents target and entrap yet another mentally ill man (they absolutely love using mentally ill/mentally disabled people as patsies) — probably after seeing him shooting his mouth off on Facebook — by convincing him that he was the pointman for a patriot “revolution” and the military had his back and set up “bombs” around the Capitol so they would explode if he was shot.

The FBI provided him with explosive materials and a fake “bomb” that couldn’t detonate so he could get life in prison and be put away forever with no one ever hearing his real story.

The “four other bombs” his “military” handlers told him they set up around the Capitol didn’t even exist and the “bomb” they gave him was inoperable.

“No bomb was found in his car, although officials said they did discover materials that could be used to make explosives,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Law enforcement officials said Thursday afternoon that they had no indications Roseberry was acting with accomplices.”

The conveniently-timed 2018 pre-midterms “Trump superfan” Cesar Sayoc incident has tons of parallels to this case. Same goes for the pre-2020 election allegedly FBI-organized “Whitmer kidnapping plot.”

The regime is desperate to advance their “white extremist” narrative because no one is taking the bait and Biden’s approval ratings are plummeting.

American patriots and nationalists are fired up politically, making waves at local school board meetings and are getting around Big Tech’s censorship with new platforms like Telegram and Gab.

Meanwhile, the regime is losing all legitimacy and the phony “Whitmer kidnapping plot” the FBI allegedly organized from the very beginning in Michigan is getting exposed.

Hills provided a transcript in which the FBI agent allegedly said: “Copy. Best thing to do is deny and accuse somebody else like Trent.” Hills said the FBI agent also wrote: “Be sure to delete these.” https://t.co/g4Vvz0scLO — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 17, 2021

Staging events like this is the FBI’s number one tool in their toolbox and it appears they’re making use of it once again!

