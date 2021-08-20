https://pjmedia.com/election/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/20/pennsylvania-republicans-kill-requested-election-audit-n1471472

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, has been pushing for an Arizona-like audit of his state’s 2020 election. The Dems and RINOs are fighting hard against it. Really hard.

Pa. rally to audit the vote draws large crowd https://t.co/xSA8KJlsQF #OANN @christina_bobb — One America News (@OANN) August 19, 2021

Mastriano requested information in July from three Pennsylvania counties—York, Philadelphia, and Tioga—regarding access to their voting machines. Shortly thereafter, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state, Veronica Degraffenreid, issued a directive to the three counties that their voting machines would be decertified if they allowed access to a third party and that the counties would be responsible for the cost of replacing the machines. None of the three counties complied with Mastriano.

“Such access by third parties undermines chain of custody requirements and strict access limitations necessary to prevent both intentional and inadvertent tampering with electronic voting systems,” Degraffenreid said. “It also jeopardizes the security and integrity of the systems and will prevent electronic voting system vendors from affirming that the systems continue to meet Commonwealth security standards and U.S. Election Assistance Commission certification.”

Unfortunately, Mastriano suffered another setback today. RINO Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman stripped Mastriano of his audit powers and handed them to fellow RINO Cris Dush, all but ending the chance for a real audit in Pennsylvania.

Corman issued a statement blaming Mastriano for the decision:

“It is deeply disappointing that Senator Mastriano has retreated from conducting a forensic investigation of the election in Pennsylvania, and it is discouraging to realize that he was only ever interested in politics and showmanship and not actually getting things done” Corman’s statement read. Despite this setback, we remain committed to conducting a full investigatory audit of recent elections to improve our election system going forward. We need someone to lead this effort who is more interested in real results than grandstanding at rallies. For that reason, I am requesting that Senator Cris Dush – an Air Force veteran who has led numerous investigations in the military and headed the delegation in visiting the Arizona audit – take up this cause and initiate a thorough review of the election, starting with fighting back against the partisan attacks on our election system by the Wolf Administration. We remain committed to an open, honest review that will lead to positive changes to restore the public’s faith in our elections.”

It seems promising but isn’t. Three counties have already balked at giving up their voting machines.

One America News Network’s (OANN) Christina Bobb isn’t confident that an honest audit will take place.

BREAKING: @JakeCorman has fired @SenMastriano’s staff to prevent a forensic audit. Republican Jake Corman is using Cris Dush to dispose of any chance at an election audit in PA. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) August 20, 2021

Trump’s supporters are anxiously awaiting the results of the Arizona audit. Rumors have circulated on the right-wing interwebs that the outcome will prove Trump won Arizona. No matter what happens, there is no constitutionally recognized way Trump will be reinstated to office.

