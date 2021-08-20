https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/photo-of-the-year-u-s-marine-takes-care-of-an-infant-at-hamid-karzai-international-airport-in-kabul/

Just to follow up on our post last night, the infant seen being handed up to a U.S. Marine over the razor wire at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was taken to a medical facility and is being cared for by medical professionals:

“I can confirm the uniformed service member depicted in the video is a Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The baby seen in the video was taken to a medical treatment facility on site and cared for by medical professionals.” Maj. Jim Stenger, Marine spokesman https://t.co/tKqqJrTGWr — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) August 20, 2021

ICYMI, here it is again:

The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/k4bevc2eHE — Omar Haidari (@OmarHaidari1) August 19, 2021

And here’s a photo shared by Townhall reporter and U.S. Marine Julio Rosas from a St. Isaiah Campbell of another Marine taking care of an infant at the airport:

A Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit helping to take care of an infant during the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. 📷: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell pic.twitter.com/ypJl5henMh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 20, 2021

It is getting a little dusty in here:

Damn. This pics got me cryin’ https://t.co/MNH4sodfht — Andy Pederson (@AndyMPederson) August 20, 2021

More photos from the Marines:

A Marine checks civilians during processing through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul.#Marines are assisting the @StateDept with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan.@USMARCENT @CENTCOM pic.twitter.com/bifC18d5Ft — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 19, 2021

A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit interacts with children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul.#Marines are assisting the @StateDept with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. @USMARCENT @US5thFleet @CENTCOM pic.twitter.com/VV8jmB66Pl — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 20, 2021

UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. #Marines assist a child during an evacuation at #HKIA, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. U.S. service members are assisting the @StateDept with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/mS52Z9KLtc — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 20, 2021

#Marines assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at #HKIA, Kabul, Aug. 20. U.S. service members are assisting the @StateDept with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in #Afghanistan. @USMARCENT @CENTCOM pic.twitter.com/KFmIKC0T9z — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 20, 2021

A Marine assigned to the 24th MEU calms an infant during an evacuation at #HKIA Kabul, Aug 20. U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the @StateDept with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in #Afghanistan. @USMARCENT @CENTCOM#Marines pic.twitter.com/dKKxjsa8Wq — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 20, 2021

