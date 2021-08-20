https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/photo-of-the-year-u-s-marine-takes-care-of-an-infant-at-hamid-karzai-international-airport-in-kabul/

Just to follow up on our post last night, the infant seen being handed up to a U.S. Marine over the razor wire at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was taken to a medical facility and is being cared for by medical professionals:

And here’s a photo shared by Townhall reporter and U.S. Marine Julio Rosas from a St. Isaiah Campbell of another Marine taking care of an infant at the airport:

More photos from the Marines:

