A new poll reveals that a majority of voters do not believe Joe Biden will finish his first term in office.

According to a poll from Rasmussen Reports, 51% of voters don’t believe Biden will not finish his full four-year term.

Likely voters were asked: “How likely is it that Joe Biden will leave office and be replaced by Kamala Harris before the 2024 election?”

The poll found that 29 percent say it’s “very likely” and 22 percent think it’s “somewhat” likely.

That’s a combined 51% of voters who do not think Biden will make it to 2024 in office.

Rasmussen reported:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 43% of Likely U.S. Voters think Harris is qualified to assume the duties of the presidency, including 29% who think she is Very Qualified. That’s down from April, when 49% said Harris was qualified to become president. Now, 55% say Harris is not qualified to assume the duties of the presidency, including 47% who say she is Not At All Qualified.

An explosive new poll reveals that if the election was held today, Donald Trump would defeat Joe Biden.

According to a poll from Rasmussen Reports, 37% said they would vote for Joe Biden and 43% said they would vote for Donald Trump.

The poll also found that 10% of Democrats said they regret their vote in the 2020 Presidential election.

Trump dropped a major hint on Tuesday night about whether he will run for president in 2024.

During an interview on Fox News, anchor Sean Hannity asked Trump if he will be making another presidential run in three years.

Below is a transcript of the exchange:

Hannity: Will you, are you considering a run again in 2024, I will let you answer it any way you want, but go back to the original question, now that we have all of these Americans behind enemy lines, you have in the 45 seconds we have left, what would you do now to help with that specific situation?

Trump: Because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid, I’m actually not allowed to answer that question, can you believe that? But I will put it this way, I think you will be happy and a lot of our friends will be happy. But I’m not actually allowed to answer it. It makes it very difficult if I do, so people, you’re going to be happy, because I love this country and I hate to see what is happening.

WATCH:

Is Donald Trump running for president in 2024 or will he sit back and play kingmaker?

The Washington Examiner reported last week that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Trump is gearing up to run.

“He’s in,” Spicer said during a preview interview of his upcoming book, “Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America.”

“Spicer said that the last few months of bumbles by the Biden White House, especially on Trump issues such as immigration, have encouraged the former president to look beyond the 2022 midterm elections during which he plans to be a ‘kingmaker,’” the Examiner reported.

Spicer isn’t the only former Trump official saying this.

Earlier this month, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump and his allies are looking to “move forward in a real way.”

Meadows said that both he and Trump were meeting with “some of our Cabinet members” as recently as that day, but he added that he was not “authorized to speak” on behalf of the former president to divulge too many details about the meeting.

“It’s not that I want to,” Trump said to Hannity. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don’t want to. Is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done, is so important.”

