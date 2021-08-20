http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NcnVJpums5M/marjorie-taylor-greene-called-joe-biden-a-piece-of-shit-over-afghanistan

Marjorie Taylor Greene called President Joe Biden “a piece of shit” in a video she posted on the far-right Twitter alternative, Gettr.

The video, which was not posted to Greene’s other social media accounts, such as Facebook, Twitter or even Telegram, shows the Republican lawmaker in what appears to be a gym, possibly fresh off one of the weights sessions that she loves to boast about.

“Joe Biden, you are not a president, you are a piece of shit,” Greene says, before adding: “Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan and you are letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you are lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home.”

Greene, one of just 16 GOP lawmakers who last month voted against increasing the number of visas for Afghans who helped U.S. troops, posted the video on Gettr, a site operated by Jason Miller, a former aide to former president Donald Trump. Gettr has failed to gain much attention in the month since it launched and analysis this week shows its growth has already stalled.

It is also a haven for jihadist content and child abuse imagery. Greene, who has a verified account on the platform with 225,000 followers, posted the video on Wednesday evening and it has already been liked over 3,000 times and reposted over 1,000 times.

But the more than 400 comments under the video show just how divisive a figure Greene has become.

The comments range from “You speak for America,” and “ Thank you MTG you are a bad ass and a patriot and you speak truth to power. Joe Biden the worst president ever in American history,” to “you’re a disgusting vile ignorant inbred piece of shit marge from every normal person, worldwide.”

Greene has been using the unfolding horror in Afghanistan as leverage to suggest increased gun rights for Americans, referencing reports that the Taliban has seized huge caches of weapons from the Afghan army which were paid for by the U.S.

“Anytime any Democrat ever speaks to America about gun control again, and they want to talk to you about your AR-15, you tell them right now how many weapons and how many semi-automatic weapons did you hand over to terrorists in Afghanistan, to the Taliban, ISIS and possible Al-Qaeda before you ever talk to Americans about gun control,” Greene told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on his podcast on Monday.

And never one to miss an opportunity to file articles of impeachment against a sitting president, Greene also told Bannon she is planning to file new papers against Biden for his handling of the Afghanistan situation.

“I have my team right now working on articles of impeachment,” Greene told Bannon. “Because I’m so disgusted with Joe Biden. You know I’ve already filed one set of articles of impeachment. But his failure as a president is unspeakable.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

